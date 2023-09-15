Chicago Animal Care and Control holding 'Fall in Love' adoption event Saturday

'Fall in Love' pet adoption event kicks off Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for a new furry friend, Chicago Animal Care and Control hopes you'll help pets turn a new leaf and find a forever home.

Its "Fall in Love" adoption event kicks off Saturday at noon.

The shelter is waiving adoption fees to help clear out space for other animals in need.

All pets will be fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed, or neutered.