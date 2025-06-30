Chicago alderpeople to question CPD about presence at ICE action

Alderpeople call for answers on why Chicago police were at ICE raid

Alderpeople call for answers on why Chicago police were at ICE raid

Alderpeople call for answers on why Chicago police were at ICE raid

The CPD responded to the scene, and many have questioned why they were there. Some alderpeople are now demanding that the CPD explain.

The City Council Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights is holding a hearing Tuesday on the matter. Its chair and members said it is time for the Police Department to speak openly about why officers stayed on scene — despite Chicago's Welcoming City Ordinance prohibiting the CPD from participating in civil immigration enforcement operations or assisting ICE.

On Wednesday, June 4, ICE agents arrested 10 people who said they thought they were showing up for an immigration status appointment at the BI Incorporated building at 2245 S. Michigan Ave.

The BI Corporation operates the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program for immigrants, a program that allows ICE to monitor migrants facing immigration proceedings without placing them in custody — sometimes through electronic monitoring.

Nearly a month later, some activists are outraged. While the detainment upset some, many were just as furious to see Chicago police officers also on the scene that day.

"We want to walk through the events of that day," said Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th).

Fuentes is one of several City Council members requesting more transparency from the department about what brought officers out. On that day, the commander of the Central (1st) Chicago Police District told the crowd a law enforcement call was made.

"We don't know what the situation is," Cmdr. David Harris said at the time. "We got a call that law enforcement needed an assist."

"When CPD shows up and understands that that is not the case, and then fully understands that this is an event in which ICE is detaining individuals that are going through a legal immigration process, why weren't they completely scaled back immediately?" said Fuentes.

Yet Chicago police at the time also issued this statement:

"The Chicago Police Department responded to the 2200 block of S. Michigan for two calls of assist the police officer, which initiated the emergency response. "Officers arrived without knowledge of immigration enforcement occurring at the location. CPD spoke with individuals inside a building at the location, as well as the large crowd gathered outside. CPD was on-site to ensure the safety of all involved, including those exercising their First Amendment rights. "At no point did CPD assist in immigration enforcement. All actions taken by CPD during this incident were in accordance with CPD policy and the City of Chicago Municipal Code, including the Welcoming City Ordinance. No arrests were made by CPD and the crowd dispersed without incident."

The committee wants to see body camera video from Chicago police, and hear conversations made between the agencies, though it does not have subpoena power for these requests.

"Because that will allow us to fully understand," Fuentes said. "Are we, in fact, holding true to the Welcoming City Ordinance?"

The Chicago City Council committee is demanding testimony from both the Office of Emergency Management and Communications and the Chicago Police Department. There was no word late Monday on whether anyone from either organization accepted.

The hearing is set for Tuesday morning.