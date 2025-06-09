Immigrant rights leaders speaking out against Trump's policies during Chicago rally

Immigrant rights leaders will speak out against President Trump's immigration policies during a rally Monday morning.

Congressman Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia will join leaders from several immigrant rights groups to fight back against what they describe as attacks on their communities.

Members of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, the Arab American Action Network, the Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community, and labor leaders from SEIU will also attend the rally at 9 a.m. outside Daley Plaza.

They will highlight what they consider "cruelty" by the Trump administration, regarding its deportation policy, attacks on sanctuary cities, and the new travel ban.

The rally follows a protest in Pilsen on Sunday, where people gathered to condemn ICE's detention of several people at an immigration supervision program site in the South Loop last week. Witnesses said at least 10 people were loaded into vans. It was unclear why they were detained.

Protesters spoke out against what they saw as Chicago police working with ICE agents. CPD confirmed officers were on scene to help with crowd control, not assisting ICE.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem last week directed ICE agents to ramp up activity targeting immigrants who have overstayed their visas in the U.S.

Over the weekend, the Trump administration deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles in response to large-scale protests following dozens of arrests Friday in citywide Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.