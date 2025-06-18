Chicago aldermen calling for CTA to enforce smoking ban

Chicago aldermen are calling on the CTA to enforce the smoking ban, a problem widely reported on Chicago's mass transit system.

According to a recent survey from the Regional Transportation Authority, four out of five riders who use CTA, Metra, or Pace say they've experienced cigarette and weed smoking or drinking on Chicago buses and trains, on platforms, and in stations.

You can be ticketed with a fine for smoking on CTA, Metra, and Pace.

The CTA said 6,300 people were hit with smoking citations in 2023.

That same year, a CBS News Chicago analysis found more than 90% of smoking tickets are never paid.

Some Chicago aldermen are holding a 9 a.m. press conference to call out the CTA and ask for stronger enforcement of its smoking rules.

The city council members point out that smoking cigarettes or weed doesn't just smell bad, it's a health risk for people with asthma and school kids who take the bus or train.