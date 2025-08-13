Chicago Air and Water Show 2025: Schedule, performers, best viewing spots and more

Chicago's Air and Water Show returns this weekend for its 66th year.

The show will be held on Saturday, August 16, and Sunday, August 17, along the lakefront, with North Avenue Beach serving as the show center.

Air and Water Show performers

This year, the Air Force Thunderbirds will return to the show along with the US Army Golden Knights parachute team, the Maryland Air National Guard A-10s, and the U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue.

The civilian performers include Bill Stein Airshows, Kevin Coleman Aerosports, and Folds of Honor Biplane with Ed Hamill.

The show will also feature the Chicago Police Department helicopters, the Chicago Fire Department air and sea rescue, and the Indiana Air National Guard – 122nd Fighter Wing.

Find a full list of performers here.

Best viewing spots of the Air and Water Show

North Avenue Beach will be the center of the show from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The voice of the show, Herb Hunter, will announce from North Avenue Beach.

You can watch the show from along the lakefront from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street.

Air and Water Show transportation

Access to pick-up and drop-off will be available at the northbound entrance of the DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The size of the crowd could impact access to the entrances.

CTA Red Line trains from stations at Chicago/State or Clark/Division are within walking distance of Oak Street Beach.

There will be an increased capacity of service on the CTA due to the show.

On both days, extra bus service will be provided on the No. 72 North Avenue and No. 151 Sheridan bus routes, which operate close to the lakefront.

For anyone taking public transportation. the CTA No. 72 bus will be rerouted and will travel as far east as North Avenue and Clark.

Check your bus and train times on the CTA website.