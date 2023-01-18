Chicago man faces charges after accidentally shooting himself and 3-year-old boy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Charges are pending against a 23-year-old man accused of wounding a three-year-old boy in an accidental shooting Sunday.

CPD evidence techs were back at 66th and Stewart in Chicago's Englewood to investigate the shooting. Police said the suspect initially told police someone walked up and shot him in the leg.

But investigators said he actually shot himself and the three-year-old boy after mishandling a weapon. They are both expected to be okay.