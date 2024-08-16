Chicago's Abraham Lincoln Book Shop welcomes DNC visitors

CHICAGO (CBS)—Chicago's connection to political conventions goes a long way, and a unique bookshop in the city has put together a new exhibit featuring artifacts tied to the Republican National Convention of 1860.

"Every historical artifact has its own story. This head was here when I first came to the shop in 1971."

An 86-year-old Chicago bookshop is young compared to its contents, and everywhere you look inside the Abraham Lincoln Book Shop, there's a lot of Lincoln.

"Everything is old here. Nothing is new, sorry. There's Lincoln, three-dimensional. I don't have to use a photograph. There he is."

Daniel Weinberg is proud to show off presidential artifacts, especially now before the Democratic National Convention.

"It's going to highlight the history of the conventions. We've had so many here. Chicago's always been a hub for conventions."

Presidential nominating conventions in Chicago date back 164 years. Long before the United Center, there was the Wigwam.

"It really was a pretty large hall for its day," Weinberg said.

The temporary building near Lake and Wabash was built for the Republican National Convention in 1860.

"The Wigwam was built in about five, six weeks for about $5,000 to $7,000."

Weinberg has put together a special exhibit in time for the DNC.

"Two of the pieces here were inside the Wigwam itself. This is one of the most delightful pieces I've ever held. That's what he looked like with that tousled hair," Weinberg said.

Weinberg said a colored handout tossed from the second floor of the convention hall is Lincoln's first-ever campaign image, but this is one-of-a-kind. A business ad card turned into a tally card. It documents the three votes needed to nominate Lincoln.

"He got this, and he had it in his pocket. Bates went from 48 to 35. The first tally, second, and third, and then 254, and he won, and that's why there's an Abraham Lincoln Book Shop today," Weinberg said.

A direct connection and suddenly history doesn't feel so distant.

"Touching an artifact brings you right back."

The exhibit at the Abraham Lincoln Book Shop will be open for the next three weeks. It's in the River West neighborhood at Chicago and Ashland.