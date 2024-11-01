Chicago radio station 93.9 LITE FM begins annual 24/7 Christmas music marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Halloween just ended, and Thanksgiving is still nearly a month away, but a Chicago radio station just can't wait to start spreading Christmas cheer.

Radio station 93.9 LITE FM began playing non-stop Christmas music on Friday afternoon – 54 days before Christmas.

The station has played non-stop Christmas music for weeks before the actual holiday for the past 21 years. It's the second time in the past three years they've started on Nov. 1.

For the first few years, the station waited until the day after Thanksgiving to start the Christmas music marathon, but it became so popular, they started kicking things off earlier and earlier over the years.

This year they kicked off the festivities with Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You." The station traditionally switches back to its light rock format on Dec. 26.

You can listen on the radio on 93.9 FM, on their website, or on the iHeartRadio app.