Chet Lemon, 1984 Tigers World Series champion, passes away at 70

Former Detroit Tigers outfielder and 1984 World Series champion Chet Lemon has died. He was 70 years old.

Lemon died at his home on Thursday, the Tigers announced. He had battled various health issues over the years. The Detroit Free Press reported that since he retired in 1990, Lemon had been hospitalized more than 300 times and suffered at least 13 strokes.

Lemon was a three-time All-Star, and during the 1984 season, the outfielder earned his final All-Star nod in leading the Tigers to their first World Series title since 1968. That year, Lemon posted a .287 batting average with 20 home runs.

The Tigers released the following statement on Lemon's passing:

"The Detroit Tigers join all of baseball in mourning the passing of Chet Lemon. While he was a World Series champion and All-Star on the field, perhaps his biggest impact came off of it. That includes creating the Chet Lemon Foundation and dedicating much of his post-playing career to youth baseball development.

"Our thoughts are with Chet's family, friends and all those he coached, mentored and inspired."

Lemon was born in Jackson, Mississippi, and raised in Compton, California. Originally drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the first round of the 1972 draft, Lemon made his Major League Baseball debut with the Chicago White Sox in 1975. Lemon would come to Detroit in November 1981 in a trade that sent Steve Kemp to the White Sox.

Hall of Fame shortstop Alan Trammell, who played with Lemon from 1982 to 1990, said in a statement, "My heart goes out to Gigi and the family. Chet was a cherished teammate and friend. I'm so thankful for the time we spent together last summer when the 1984 team had its 40th reunion at Comerica Park. Today is a sad day for us. He will be dearly missed."

Lemon retired from the game following the 1990 season, ending with a career average of .273, 215 home runs and 814 RBI.

Former Tigers pitcher and broadcaster Dan Petry said of Lemon, "I always believed my job as a pitcher was made easier when Chet was behind me in center. I'll never forget his laughter and infectious smile. His athleticism on the field always stood out, but he was an even better teammate and friend."

Lemon and his family traveled to Detroit last year to attend a 1984 team reunion at Comerica Park.