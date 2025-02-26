Family of missing pregnant woman speaks out as search enters year 4 in Chicago

Family of missing pregnant woman speaks out as search enters year 4

The family of a pregnant woman who went missing four years ago is bringing new attention to her disappearance on Monday morning.

Cheretha Morrison was last seen in 2021 in Englewood in the 6900 block of South Throop Street, police confirmed. The then 38-year-old dropped her daughter off at school but never returned to pick her up.

(Credit: Chicago Police)

Morrison's car was found three days later.

The missing woman's family will hold a media conference in Daley Plaza around 10:15 a.m.