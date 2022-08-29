Charlie Moreno, 41, charged in Humboldt Park restaurant shooting that left one dead, another injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is charged with first degree murder in a deadly shooting at a Humboldt Park restaurant.

Police arrested Charlie Moreno, 41, Friday night moments after they say he opened fire outside Curramba Colombian Restaurant near Division and Washtenaw.

A 50-year-old man inside the restaurant was struck in the neck and died a short time later.

A 40-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to a finger.

Investigators say neither was the intended target of the shooting.

Moreno is due in bond court Monday.