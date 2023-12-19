22-year-old charged in deadly armed robbery on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man has been charged with first-degree murder after an armed robbery and shooting in West Englewood back in July.

Daitwon Cobbins, 22, is facing charges including first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and attempted murder.

On July 26, police said two men, 51 and 57, were approached by two armed suspects who demanded their property in the 7000 block of South Laflin Street.

The victims complied at which time one of the suspects fired shots in their direction – striking both victims. The 57-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The 51-year-old was struck in the leg and self-transported to Advocate Christ in an unknown condition.

Cobbins was arrested on December 17 after being identified as one of the offenders. He is expected in court on Tuesday.