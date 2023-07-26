1 man killed, another hurt during armed robbery In West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another was hurt after a robber fired shots at them during a robbery in West Englewood Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 10:41 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Laflin Street.

Police say two men, 51 and 57, were approached by two unknown armed suspects who demanded their property.

The victims complied at which time one of the suspects fired shots in their direction – striking both victims.

The suspects fled the scene with the victim's property, police said.

The 57-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The 51-year-old was struck in the leg and self-transported to Advocate Christ in an unknown condition.

No arrests were made.

Area One detectives are investigating.