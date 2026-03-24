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Man charged with murder in Roseland apartment shooting

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A 21-year-old man was charged with murder after a shooting inside an apartment in the Roseland neighborhood back in January. 

Chicago police said Martez Walls, 21, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, a felony count of attempted murder, and a felony count of aggravated battery. 

Police said Walls was identified as the person who shot and killed a 23-year-old man and seriously injured a 25-year-old man in the 0-100 block of East 100th Street on January 7. 

Chicago police said the victims, 23 and 26 years of age, were inside an apartment when a Walls shot them multiple times. The 23-year-old died at the scene, and the 26-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. 

Walls was arrested on Monday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is expected in court on Tuesday for a detention hearing. 

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