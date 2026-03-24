Man charged with murder in Roseland apartment shooting

A 21-year-old man was charged with murder after a shooting inside an apartment in the Roseland neighborhood back in January.

Chicago police said Martez Walls, 21, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, a felony count of attempted murder, and a felony count of aggravated battery.

Police said Walls was identified as the person who shot and killed a 23-year-old man and seriously injured a 25-year-old man in the 0-100 block of East 100th Street on January 7.

Chicago police said the victims, 23 and 26 years of age, were inside an apartment when a Walls shot them multiple times. The 23-year-old died at the scene, and the 26-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Walls was arrested on Monday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is expected in court on Tuesday for a detention hearing.