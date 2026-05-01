Second man charged in dollar store robbery before deadly Swedish Hospital shooting

A second man was charged in the dollar store robbery that led to last weekend's deadly shooting at Swedish Hospital.

Jeron Tate, 18, was charged with four felony counts, including armed robbery and battery, for the incident at a Family Dollar, in the 3200 block of West Lawrence, on April 25. Tate is expected in court on Friday.

In the same incident as Tate, prosecutors said 26-year-old Alphonso Talley was arrested for robbing and pistol-whipping a Family Dollar employee.

Talley was then taken to Swedish Hospital, where he allegedly pulled out a gun from beneath a blanket, shot Bartholomew and his partner, and then stole a hospital worker's badge to escape. Talley was arrested in a nearby backyard.

After the shooting, Bartholomew and his partner were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where Bartholomew was pronounced dead. His partner remained hospitalized on Thursday, but his condition has improved, and he has been up and alert, and able to respond to questions using body cues.

A visitation will be held for Bartholomew next Thursday, followed by a funeral on Friday.