Watch CBS News
Local News

Charges pending in South Austin home invasion, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Chicago police said charges are pending against a man for a home invasion Monday night on the city's West Side.

Police said a man broke into a home in the 4800 block of West Quincy in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood around 9:10 p.m. Monday. Inside, he was confronted by a 30-year-old man inside.

Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire, but no injuries were reported. The suspect then ran from the scene.

He was arrested a short time later, and police said he was known to the victim. An investigation by Area Four detectives is ongoing and charges are expected to be filed against the suspect. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.