Charges pending in South Austin home invasion, Chicago police say

Chicago police said charges are pending against a man for a home invasion Monday night on the city's West Side.

Police said a man broke into a home in the 4800 block of West Quincy in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood around 9:10 p.m. Monday. Inside, he was confronted by a 30-year-old man inside.

Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire, but no injuries were reported. The suspect then ran from the scene.

He was arrested a short time later, and police said he was known to the victim. An investigation by Area Four detectives is ongoing and charges are expected to be filed against the suspect.