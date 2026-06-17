Charges filed against suspect who killed man before being shot by Chicago police officers in Uptown

The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 63-year-old man before being shot by Chicago police on Monday night has been charged.

Jonathan Wilson, 38, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, felony possession of a weapon, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and three felony counts of aggravated assault to a peace officer.

Chicago police identified Wilson as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed the victim in the 1400 block of Argyle Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said after the fatal shooting, the suspect ran north on Clark Street, leading officers on a foot chase before being located in the 1400 block of West Argyle Street, just east of Clark Street. Investigators say during the chase, the suspect turned towards officers and raised a gun. At that point, officers opened fire, police said.

The suspect was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston and, at last check, was in critical condition.

Neighbors said the victim was a condo board president who blocked the suspect from entering the complex to protect a tenant in the building before he was fatally shot.

CBS News Chicago learned the suspect had an order of protection filed against him, claiming that he damaged his then-girlfriend's front door, door to her HVAC system, pulled out all her drawers, and threw her furniture and planters off the balcony and at a parked car. It says the suspect threatened to kill the woman's dog and burn her home.

Wilson is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.