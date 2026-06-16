Suspect who killed man, shot by Chicago police in Uptown, had order of protection filed against him

A beloved condo board president is being remembered by his neighbors after he was shot and killed on Monday night in the Uptown neighborhood.

The incident stemmed from a domestic dispute when a gunman returned to an apartment complex where his girlfriend lives with a gun. The board president, a 63-year-old man, tried to stop him.

"You do it out of the kindness of your heart," said neighbor Dan Dipietro-James. "You do it out of the care for your property, and nobody exemplified that more than Mark, and he did not deserve what happened to him."

Neighbors describe their condo board president as someone who protected them, who made their complex a home.

"It is really shocking to have something like this happen at your home to someone who did so much for the property. And to have an incident where he is essentially protecting the people of this property end his life is really jarring and hard to comprehend," he said.

A memorial grows where he lived, where neighbors say he confronted a gunman who neighbors believe was after another one of the tenants—a woman who had filed an order of protection against him just last week.

The suspect is not being named as charges have not been filed.

During the fatal confrontation, Chicago police said they were on patrol when they heard the gunshots, saw the victim, and pursued the suspect as he ran. Police say he raised his gun and pointed it at officers, at which point officers discharged their weapons, shooting him. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was known to police and was arrested just last week.

An order of protection filed against him claims that he damaged his then-girlfriend's front door, door to her HVAC system, pulled out all her drawers, and threw her furniture and planters off the balcony and at a parked car. It says the suspect threatened to kill the woman's dog and burn her home.

The court forbade contact "by any means" and ordered the suspect to surrender all firearms in his possession.

The suspect was charged with criminal property damage and with simple assault—two misdemeanor charges that are not detainable in the state of Illinois under the Pretrial Fairness Act.

"Clearly he should not have been let out in my opinion, and clearly he should not be someone that has a gun and can easily end someone's life," Dipietro-James said.

The medical examiner says they have not gotten in touch with the family of the victim and has not been identified.

No criminal charges were announced as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating the shooting. The officers involved in discharging their weapons will be placed on a 30-day administrative leave during the investigation.