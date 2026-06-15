Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigating shooting involving police officer in Chicago's Uptown

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability says they're investigating a shooting involving a police officer on Monday night on the city's North Side.

They said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of West Argyle Street in the Uptown neighborhood.

No further information was immediately released.

CBS News Chicago is at the scene where Chicago police officers were seen putting up police tape, blocking off a portion of the block.

Items, including what appeared to be bags, were also seen littered on the ground.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information but has yet to hear back.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call their office at 312-746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.