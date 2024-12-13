Chance the Snapper, Chicago's favorite gator, is now 7 feet long and helping with cancer research

Chance the Snapper is all grown up, and helping research cancer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's favorite reptile is growing up and giving back.

Chance the Snapper, an American alligator who became a citywide sensation in the summer of 2019 when he was spotted swimming in the Humboldt Park lagoon, is now assisting in cancer research at the Wise Laboratory of Environmental and Genetic Toxicology at the University of Louisville.

Frank Robb, the alligator expert who caught Chance after he evaded Chicago Animal Care and Control teams, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police for days, said the Wise Lab examines how chemicals in the environment cause cancer.

"They're digging into some pretty awesome stuff," Robb said.

One study examines DNA damage in alligators from chemicals in the environment, to help better understand threats to humans.

"Alligators have the same endocrine system and reproductive hormones we do," Robb said. "Alligators are really good at treating these things, and not getting cancer, and repairing chromosomes. So we're trying to figure all this out."

Robb also said Chance is beefing up. He measured about 4 feet long when he was caught in the Humboldt Park Lagoon. Five years later, he's now more than 7 feet long, weighs 140 pounds, and reportedly is "the biggest and baddest" gator at his new home at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in Florida.