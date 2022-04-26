Man apprehended after stealing CFD ambulance, driving for over an hour down I-55

DWIGHT, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was apprehended near Dwight, Illinois after he stole a Chicago Fire Department ambulance and drove for some 75 miles down Interstate 55.

Chicago Fire Department Ambulance 66 was stolen at the firehouse at 212 W. Cermak Rd. in Chinatown where it is housed along with Fire Engine 8. The firehouse was one of several featured in the 1991 movie "Backdraft."

Someone jumped in the ambulance on the Southwest Side and drove off on the Stevenson near Cicero Avenue, after was headed southwest on Interstate 55 into Lemont, Channahon, and beyond.

As of 6 p.m., police were seen following the ambulance at highway speed on the expressway in Will County. The thief was driving the ambulance between the two lanes of outbound I-55.

The ambulance continued on beyond the Chicago area through Gardner and toward Dwight. Its driver's side rear tire was flat for several miles, and the man who stole it left the driver's side window rolled down.

Near Gardner, the suspect slowed down and opened the window, gesturing toward an Illinois State Trooper with what appeared to be a cellphone in his hand. After apparently exchanging words with the trooper, the man drove off again.

Near the Dwight exit, the ambulance began slowing down again and stopped, as both driver's side tires came off and the rear axle was also shot.

The driver first bailed out and appeared to surrender with his hands up, only to run off while carrying a backpack. The man ran right into the northbound lanes of I-55, and tried to carjack a red quad pickup truck hauling a trailer by pulling the door open, but the driver sped off before he could do so.

The man fell off the pickup truck, and police caught up with him along with a K-9 unit. Police tackled the man, and a Dwight ambulance came to the scene to take him away under police guard.

There were no one in the ambulance other than the person who stole it. The thief's motive in stealing the ambulance was not clear.

Both sides of I-55 were closed near the Dwight exit as the man was apprehended.