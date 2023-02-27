'Three bangs': CPD looks for suspect in Cermak restaurant shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details about a shooting outside of a Chicago restaurant on Cermak.

Two people are in the hospital and police are still looking for the shooter. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza dug into the business' record.

Neighbors said the storefront has changed multiple times in the past few years. The Chicago Department of Business and Consumer Protection said it has three complaints on file for Hue Chicago nightclub and CBS 2 found multiple 311 complaints on file as well.

Monday morning, police were called just before 1:00 am.

"He was standing right there."

Evidence markers cover the street as a a witness later walked with police along Cermak Road after a pickup truck drove by, firing shots at Hue Chicago, a business with an active city of Chicago restaurant and tavern license.

"They pulled up over there, shooting. He was with them in the club him, yes."

That same witness telling police that an off duty officer was shot – the Chicago Fire Department confirming he is a Cook County Sheriff Correctional Officer. The 31-year-old took himself to Stroger Hospital.

Police said a 27-year-old woman was also grazed in her leg and face. An ambulance transported her to the Univeristy of Chicago Medical Center.

"It was just three bangs."

Cameron Bailey works across the street at a Papa John's. He was just closing up shop when this happened.

"I normally wouldn't still be here. And then I heard what I thought was knocking on the door. Three knocks. No one was at the door, but there was a crowd down the street. I guess it was gunshots."

That pickup truck drove off, leaving plenty of evidence for police to sift through. Hue Chicago did not respond to CBS 2's requests for comment.

As police work to figure out who was in that truck, CBS 2 has learned it was not the first shooting to happen on this block in the past year.