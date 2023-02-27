Correctional officer among 2 shot outside night club in Near South Side

Correctional officer among 2 shot outside night club in Near South Side

Correctional officer among 2 shot outside night club in Near South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were shot while standing on the sidewalk on the Near South Side overnight.

Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk in the first block of East Cermak Road just before 1 a.m. when shots were fired from a pickup truck. The shooting took place outside Hue Nightclub and the Windy City Ribs and Whiskey restaurant.

Police said a 27-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with graze wounds to her leg a face.

Police said a 31-year-old man was shot in the back and took himself to Stroger Hospital. Fire officials confirmed he is a Cook County Sheriff correctional officer.

Police are investigating.