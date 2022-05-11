Ceremony honors fallen officers from Cook County jurisdictions

LYONS, Ill. (CBS) -- A solemn tribute was offered Tuesday, honoring fallen police officers in Cook County.

Law enforcement agencies from across Cook County gathered for the 21st Annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony at the Cermak Woods Forest Preserve in Lyons.

Loved ones and fellow officers paid tribute to heroes who lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year – including Cook County Sheriff's police Officer Allen Giacchetti, Hometown police Lt. James Kouski, Chicago Heights police Officer Gary Hibbs, and Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

"She chose to work in the most dangerous neighborhoods in Chicago. She didn't have to, but she chose to, and she showed up every day – willing to go out there and make it a safer place for the citizens," said Chicago Police Community Safety Team Cmdr. Melinda Linas.

There are plans for a permanent peace officers' memorial at Cermak Woods.