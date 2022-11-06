First Alert Weather: Hello Central Standard Time! sunny and breezy

First Alert Weather: Sunny and breezy, highs in the 60s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Welcome to Central Standard Time. The sun comes up earlier for morning live shots.

A mostly sunny day with breezy conditions. An SSW wind at 15-20 mph will gust as high as 35. A high temperature that's still above the norm for early November.

Tomorrow is colder, with temps coming in at a seasonable level. Those temps will remain in the mid-50s for Election Day with partly cloudy conditions.

Tuesday morning sees our last total lunar eclipse until March of 2025. Adler Planetarium has provided the graphic I've attached, They tell us the partial phase of the eclipse—when Earth's deeper, inner shadow touches the Moon—starts at 3:09 am. The total phase—when the shadow completely covers the Moon—starts at 4:16 am. Often the Moon starts to turn reddish during the partial phase, and becomes entirely red during the total phase. Totality ends at 5:41 am, and the eclipse returns to partial-phase. By this time the Moon is very close to the west-northwest horizon.

Stats

Normal High- 53

Saturday High- 69 (12:30am) It fell to 49 (5pm)

Today- 61

Highest Wind at ORD- 41mph Highest Gust at ORD- 60

DuPage County Airport wind gust of 77 mph reported yesterday,

EF0 tornado brief spinup in Kendall and Kane Counties. 80 mph wind.

Sunrise- 6:30am CST

Sunset- 4:40pm CST

Forecast

Today- Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 61. A 20 mph SW wind will gust to 35.

Tonight- Clear and 40.

Monday- Mostly sunny and 55.

Election Day- Partly cloudy. High of 56.