Celebrate National Book Lovers Day with Chicago Public Library's Summer Reading Challenge

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a great day to head to the library!

Tuesday is National Book Lovers Day, and good news: Chicago Public Library's Summer Reading challenge is still going on.

Here's an example for adults: You just need to choose at least four from this list. There's everything from a book of poetry to a book published in 2022, to a book from your "to be read pile."

You just need to finish by August 26. 

So grab your favorite novel  and you could win a number of different prizes.

August 9, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

