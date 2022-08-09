Celebrate National Book Lovers Day with Chicago Public Library's Summer Reading Challenge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a great day to head to the library!
Tuesday is National Book Lovers Day, and good news: Chicago Public Library's Summer Reading challenge is still going on.
Here's an example for adults: You just need to choose at least four from this list. There's everything from a book of poetry to a book published in 2022, to a book from your "to be read pile."
You just need to finish by August 26.
So grab your favorite novel and you could win a number of different prizes.
