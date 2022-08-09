Celebrate National Book Lovers Day with Chicago Public Library's Summer Reading Challenge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a great day to head to the library!

Tuesday is National Book Lovers Day, and good news: Chicago Public Library's Summer Reading challenge is still going on.

Here's an example for adults: You just need to choose at least four from this list. There's everything from a book of poetry to a book published in 2022, to a book from your "to be read pile."

You just need to finish by August 26.

So grab your favorite novel and you could win a number of different prizes.

Happy Book Lovers Day, everyone! One of my personal favorites is Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison. It's one I’ve often found myself turning back to over the years. I love hearing about what other people are reading. What’s a book you would always recommend? #NationalBookLoversDay pic.twitter.com/F7o1r1aruF — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 9, 2022