Watch CBS News
Local News

CDPH hosting vaccine clinic at Wilbur Wright College Saturday (9:09)

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CDPH hosting COVID, Flu vaccine clinic at Wilbur Wright College
CDPH hosting COVID, Flu vaccine clinic at Wilbur Wright College 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) – Dr. Allison Arwady is thanking Chicagoans for vigilance against COVID over the holidays.

She says to keep the case numbers low everyone should get up to date on their vaccines.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is hosting a vaccine clinic at Wilbur Wright College, located at 4300 N. Narragansett Ave.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone six months and older can get COVID and flu vaccines. Appointments and walk-ins are accepted. 

First published on January 28, 2023 / 9:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.