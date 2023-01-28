CDPH hosting vaccine clinic at Wilbur Wright College Saturday (9:09)

CHICAGO (CBS) – Dr. Allison Arwady is thanking Chicagoans for vigilance against COVID over the holidays.

She says to keep the case numbers low everyone should get up to date on their vaccines.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is hosting a vaccine clinic at Wilbur Wright College, located at 4300 N. Narragansett Ave.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone six months and older can get COVID and flu vaccines. Appointments and walk-ins are accepted.