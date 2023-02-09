Watch CBS News
CDPH hosting last vaccine clinic this weekend

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a city clinic - you better hurry.

The Chicago Department of Public Health will host its last family vaccination clinic Saturday at Truman College from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It will be the 589th pop-up COVID clinic in the city.

Nearly 128,000 people have been vaccinated at the events since 2020. 

More information can be found on the City of Chicago's website

