CDPH hosting last vaccine clinic this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a city clinic - you better hurry.
The Chicago Department of Public Health will host its last family vaccination clinic Saturday at Truman College from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
It will be the 589th pop-up COVID clinic in the city.
Nearly 128,000 people have been vaccinated at the events since 2020.
More information can be found on the City of Chicago's website.
