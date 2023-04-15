Watch CBS News
CDOT beginning annual spring bridge lifts starting Saturday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Spring is officially here.

With that, hundreds of boats are getting ready to float down the Chicago River.

The Chicago Department of Transportation is beginning its annual bridge lifts Starting today.

Twenty-seven bridges from Ashland to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be lifted - making room for sailboats and yachts to dock at the harbors in Lake Michigan.

Now through mid-June, the bridge lifts will happen every Saturday and Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. 

