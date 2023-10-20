CBS 2's pickleballers Brad Edwards and Audrina Sinclair take on Hamilton cast members

CBS 2's pickleballers Brad Edwards and Audrina Sinclair take on Hamilton cast members

CBS 2's pickleballers Brad Edwards and Audrina Sinclair take on Hamilton cast members

CHICAGO (CBS)-- When a celebrity team called for a challenge, our morning Stream anchors paddled up.

CBS 2's pickleballers Brad Edwards and Audrina Sinclair took on a celebrity team and it's a match you don't want to miss.

"Back-hand" Edwards and "Top Spin" Sinclair faced cast members from the critically acclaimed Hamilton Broadway show, Alexis Hasbrouck and Zach Bravo.

The teams were coached by Johnny McKerr, better known as Pickleball Johnny and Vera Chan.

To add to the star-studded match, comedian Carmen Christopher provided commentary throughout the match.

If you missed Hamilton's Bravo and Hasbrouck on the court, you can catch them at their main gig performing at the Nederlander Theatre until the end of December. Tickets are available at Broadwayinchicago.com and you can find Hamilton pickleball paddles for sale here.