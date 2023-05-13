CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker receives Chicago Headline Club Lifetime Achievement Award

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We wish to offer a hearty congratulations to one of our very own.

CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker was honored Friday night with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chicago Headline Club. She received the award at the 46th Annual Peter Lisagor Awards Dinner at the Union League of Chicago.

Tucker was first an intern at CBS 2 in 1977, and joined the station as a reporter in 1984 after stops in Peoria, Memphis, Denver, and finally KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh.

Tucker is also the current president of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Tucker has been honored numerous times throughout her career. In 2021, she won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and was part of the news team that won a national Murrow for overall excellence. Tucker is also the recipient of the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chicago Association of Journalists.

Tucker has won several local Emmys, including Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering for an 2021 investigation that exposed how the state moratorium on evictions was leaving some landlords homeless. She also won a local Emmy for her breaking news reports during the 2008 Northern Illinois University shootings, and two for her work on CBS 2 Chicago′s 2003 and 2004 broadcasts of the LaSalle Bank Chicago Marathon.

and has earned the Chicago Association of Black Journalists' award for Outstanding Television Reporting – as well as a national UPI Spot News Award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes outstanding reporting by journalists in Illinois and surrounding states.

Meanwhile, a CBS 2 alumnus who worked alongside Tucker also received a Lifetime Achievement Award Friday night. Phil Ponce was a reporter for CBS 2 from 1982 until 1991.

Ponce went on to join WTTW-Channel 11 as a correspondent for the public affairs program "Chicago Tonight," and later became the host of the program – a position he held for many years to great acclaim. Ponce remains a contributing anchor for "Chicago Tonight."

CBS 2's Brad Edwards and Dorothy Tucker chat with CBS 2 alumnus Phil Ponce, more recently of WTTW-Channel 11, at the 46th Annual Peter Lisagor Awards Dinner. CBS 2

Veteran Chicago Tribune political reporter and WGN Radio host Rick Pearson, and Pulitzer-winning investigative reporter Chuck Neubauer, were also recipients of Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Friday night event.