Dorothy Tucker is a Chicago native, raised in Chicago's Lawndale and Austin communities. She has been a reporter for CBS2 Chicago since 1984. Currently, she is a reporter on the station's 2 Investigator team and is also President of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Tucker has been honored numerous times throughout her career. In 2021, she won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and was part of the news team that won a national Murrow for overall excellence. Tucker is also the recipient of the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chicago Association of Journalists.

Her other awards include several local Emmys, including one for her breaking news reports during the 2008 Northern Illinois University shootings and two for her work on CBS2 Chicago′s 2003 and 2004 broadcasts of the LaSalle Bank Chicago Marathon.

She was honored by the Chicago Association of Black Journalists with their annual award for Outstanding Television Reporting (1994 and 1987) and received a national UPI Spot News Award.

She joined CBS2 Chicago from KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, where she worked as a general assignment reporter and talk show host. Prior to that, Tucker worked at KWGN-TV in Denver, as a general assignment reporter. Previously, she was a reporter and weekend anchor at WREG-TV in Memphis. (1979-80). Tucker began her broadcasting career in Peoria at WMBD-TV, after serving as an intern at CBS2 Chicago in 1977.

Tucker is President of Broadcast for the National Association of Black Journalists and a local board member of NABJ-Chicago. She's a former board member of Northwestern Alumni Association and a current member of the Northwestern University Leadership Circle. Tucker graduated, with honors, from Northwestern University with a B.S. in Communications.

Tucker lives in Hyde Park and is the mother of three.