Join CBS 2 for Juneteenth festivities at Beverly/Morgan Park this weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Juneteenth is Monday, but you can join the CBS team this Saturday at the Beverly Morgan Park Juneteenth Family Festival.

The free festival honors African American cultural heritage while offering music, dance, and health resources from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

We are a proud media sponsor and will have a booth set up with giveaways.

More information on the festival can be found at juneteenthfamilyfestival.com

June 15, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

