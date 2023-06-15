Join CBS 2 for Juneteenth festivities at Beverly/Morgan Park this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Juneteenth is Monday, but you can join the CBS team this Saturday at the Beverly Morgan Park Juneteenth Family Festival.

The free festival honors African American cultural heritage while offering music, dance, and health resources from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

We are a proud media sponsor and will have a booth set up with giveaways.

More information on the festival can be found at juneteenthfamilyfestival.com.