Watch CBS News
Local News

CBP seizes 516 fake watches from shipments to Chicago

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Zak Spector

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents said Thursday that they found fake watches in Chicago that would be worth millions of they were real.

Throughout April, CBP officers at the International Mail Facility, the Express Consignment Operations hub, the Chicago Examination Station, and O'Hare International Airport, intercepted 145 shipments of counterfeit watches and 340 shipments of counterfeit driver's licenses, according to a news release.

counterfeit-watches-1.jpg
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
counterfeit-watches-2.jpg
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The shipments all came from Hong Kong and China, according to the CBP. In all, there were 516 counterfeit watches with the logos of Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Omega, and Audemars Piguet, among others.

If genuine, they would have had a combined Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price of more than $9.22 million, the CBP said. But genuine they were not.

counterfeit-watches-3.jpg
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
counterfeit-watches-4.jpg
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"Intellectual property theft threatens America's economic vitality and funds criminal activities as well as organized crime,"  LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations for the CBP Chicago Field Office, said in a news release. "Our employees are dedicated to protecting private industry and consumers by removing these kinds of goods from our commerce."

Electronic commerce allows consumers to purchase products easily online, but also gives easy access to those selling counterfeit and pirated goods, the CBP noted.

CBP Chicago Area Port Director Michael Pfeiffer also warned that counterfeit driver's licenses can lead to "disastrous consequences," and could be used by foreign terrorist organizations, criminal organizations, and fraudsters.

Adam Harrington
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.