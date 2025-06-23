Former Illinois senator Carol Moseley Braun releases memoir "Trailblazer: Perseverance in Life and Politics"

Former Illinois senator Carol Moseley Braun releases memoir "Trailblazer: Perseverance in Life and P

Political trailblazer and former U.S. senator for Illinois Carol Moseley Braun has a new memoir out Tuesday.

Moseley Braun hit the political spotlight and broke the glass ceiling in 1992, when the Chicago native was elected to the U.S. Senate, becoming the first Black woman ever to accomplish that. She also once ran for mayor of Chicago, though she lost to Rahm Emanuel.

She would go on to make history again when she was appointed as ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa.

Her pioneering and sometimes controversial political careers is documented in her new memoir "Trailblazer: Perseverance in Life and Politics." The book is out Tuesday.