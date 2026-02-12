Chicago police investigate series of carjackings, two of them fatal

Chicago police were investigating a string of four carjackings within an hour on Wednesday, two of which turned deadly.

A source told CBS News Chicago the first two fatal carjackings were connected. It's unclear if two other carjackings shortly afterward were carried out by the same people, but police said the description of the car they used is the same.

Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, two people were sitting inside a parked car near Broadway and Waveland in the Northalsted district, when two people came up to them with guns.

The carjackers took the victims' vehicle and started shooting, killing a 22-year-old man and wounding a 38-year-old man.

Less than an hour later, police found a second person dead with a gunshot wound to the head a fter another carjacking near 37th and Lake Park in Bronzeville. A source said that shooting was connected to the first.

Police dispatch audio indicated that the victim in Bronzeville was found in the same gray Hyundai that was carjacked in the Waveland Avenue incident, with the same license plate.

A few minutes later, at a gas station on 42nd and Wentworth in Fuller Park, a gas station employee said there was an attempted carjacking by the pumps.

Police said the suspects were driving a gray Nissan sedan, and were armed with handguns when they demanded the victim's belongings. The victim, a 70-year-old man, ran off and wasn't hurt.

The suspects got back into the grey Nissan and fled the scene.

Finally, around 5 a.m. near 87th and Lafayette in chatham, another victim was in a silver Chevy Malibu when two people in a grey Nissan sedan came up to him and committed a carjacking. The suspects hit that victim in the face with a gun, causing a cut to his face.

Police have not officially connected any of the crimes, which all followed a similar pattern and happened in a span of about an hour. No arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon.