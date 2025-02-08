Carjacking suspect arrested after fleeing police attempting traffic stop in Morton Grove

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — A man is in custody after fleeing from police attempting a traffic stop Friday night in Morton Grove.

Morton Grove police said around 11:43 p.m., officers responded to the 6900 block of West Dempster Street for a carjacking that occurred. Officers determined the suspect used force to remove the victim's keys from her pocket, pushed her to the ground, and stole her green 2009 Toyota Yaris.

Police said the victim was a 72-year-old woman from Chicago who suffered minor injuries to her arms and head.

About 15 minutes later, officers found the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop at Dempster and Waukegan, but the vehicle had fled. It was eventually found in a parking lot in the 9000 block of Waukegan Road. The offender, identified as Sergio Diaz-Siso, 30, was then taken into custody without incident.

Diaz-Siso is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery, and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

He is scheduled to attend a pretrial detention hearing Saturday at the Second District Courthouse in Skokie.

No further information was immediately available.