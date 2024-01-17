2 carjacking suspects arrested after spree on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police arrested two thieves after a crime spree in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.

Police said the spree started around 7:30 p.m., when they tried to steal a woman's car. Police said the offenders pushed her to the ground and kicked her before a passing vehicle scared them off.

Police said they then carjacked a food delivery driver at gunpoint near DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Bellevue Place.

Officers said they tried to steal another vehicle in Gold Coast, but the suspects couldn't drive away because it had a manual transmission.

Officers arrested the suspects and found the delivery driver's car in Englewood.