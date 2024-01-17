Local News

2 carjacking suspects arrested after spree on Chicago's North Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

2 carjacking suspects arrested after spree on Chicago's North Side
2 carjacking suspects arrested after spree on Chicago's North Side 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police arrested two thieves after a crime spree in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.

Police said the spree started around 7:30 p.m., when they tried to steal a woman's car. Police said the offenders pushed her to the ground and kicked her before a passing vehicle scared them off.

Police said they then carjacked a food delivery driver at gunpoint near DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Bellevue Place.

Officers said they tried to steal another vehicle in Gold Coast, but the suspects couldn't drive away because it had a manual transmission.

Officers arrested the suspects and found the delivery driver's car in Englewood.

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 6:21 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.