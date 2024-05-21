Carbon monoxide leak forces over 100 people out of apartments on Northwest Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 100 people in Park Ridge were forced out of their apartments due to a carbon monoxide leak in the garage.

The Park Ridge Fire Department responded to the building near Touhy and Washington avenues after some tenants reported feeling sick.

"We were watching a movie, getting ready for bed with our boys here and the alarm went off. It was pretty dang loud in our bedroom, so we were freaking out at first," Resident Mikey Achramowicz said. "I went to the hallway. Alarms were going off. People were coming out their doors."

Fire crews found high levels of the toxic gas in the garage after tenants said it was pressure washed.

Some people were checked out by paramedics, but no one was taken to the hospital.