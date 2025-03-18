Car windshields, house windows smashed in on multiple blocks on Chicago's West Side

Neighbors in Chicago's North Austin community were shocked Tuesday after someone smashed in car windshields and home windows — all in broad daylight.

The residents said had never seen anything like this before.

On Crystal Street near Laramie Avenue, windows were broken on car after car — and the damage was not confined to that one block or street.

Neighbors shared several videos too. They said they heard and saw the man who caused the damage, but were not sure why he was doing it.

He was using a heavy wrench or hammer to break windows as he walked down the street.

After the vandalism, neighbors were worried about what might happen next.

"When I was coming down the street at the house, I heard a big loud noise, bang, and I heard a car alarm," said North Austin resident Tamara Ferrell, "and I looked up the street, and a man — either it was an Allyn wrench — he's busting car windows."

Jabbar Emery kept perspective on the situation.

"This is materialistic, and that's the man thing, because this can be replaced," he said. "A life can't."

Chicago Police said they had no one in custody late Tuesday in the vandalism. The office of Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) said they are aware of what happened, but were trying to find out more details late Tuesday.