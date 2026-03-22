Watch CBS News
Local News

Car ripped apart in crash in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood, 2 critically injured

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Two people were critically injured early Sunday when a car was torn apart in the Ashburn neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

In the early-morning hours, a man was driving a blue sedan northeast on Columbus Avenue near Central Park Avenue with another man in the passenger seat.

The driver lost control and hit a tree, police said.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were listed in critical condition.

West Columbus Avenue runs northeast-southwest on the city's Southwest Side, and is known as Southwest Highway in the suburbs. It is unrelated to Columbus Drive in Grant Park downtown and extending north into Streeterville.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue