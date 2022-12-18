Chanukah Car Menorah Parade kicks off tonight in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's the first night of Chanukah and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in Chicago.

That includes checking out a car menorah parade.

About 75 cars topped with menorahs will leave the Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois headquarters in Rogers Park at 5:30 tonight.

They'll drive to the Loop and then to Logan Square.

That's where you'll find more Chanukah festivities and grand menorah lighting.

Organizers say "at a time when antisemitism is on the rise, Chanukah is an important reminder to stand with the Jewish community in the fight against hate and bigotry."