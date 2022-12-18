Chanukah Car Menorah Parade kicks off tonight in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – It's the first night of Chanukah and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in Chicago.
That includes checking out a car menorah parade.
About 75 cars topped with menorahs will leave the Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois headquarters in Rogers Park at 5:30 tonight.
They'll drive to the Loop and then to Logan Square.
That's where you'll find more Chanukah festivities and grand menorah lighting.
Organizers say "at a time when antisemitism is on the rise, Chanukah is an important reminder to stand with the Jewish community in the fight against hate and bigotry."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.