Car hits pedestrian on I-57, southbound lanes shut down

A car hit a pedestrian on Interstate 57 early Sunday morning and shut down the southbound lanes in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood.

At 4:41 a.m., Illinois State Police were called to southbound I-57 near 111th Street for a crash involving a car and a pedestrian. State police said the crash was fatal, but did not specify which party died.

Following the crash, southbound I-57 was closed and all traffic was being directed to get off at 111th Street.

The investigation continued Sunday morning. Further information was not immediately available.