Driver arrested, cited after hitting firetruck on Chicago expressway

By Jeramie Bizzle

A DUI driver was arrested for hitting a firetruck on the scene of a previous crash early Sunday morning on Chicago's Eisenhower Expressway.

The crash happened in the inbound lanes of I-290 near Morgan Street around 4:30 a.m., when the firetruck was parked, helping block traffic.

Illinois State Police said the Chicago Fire Department was responding to a move over traffic crash with the truck's lights activated. That's when the driver of a black 2018 Nissan hit the firetruck.

A witness at the scene described the crash. 

"First, I heard a loud crash, followed by another crash, followed by another crash. Then, once the sirens and firetrucks, I hopped out, I was watching it from that barrier there, and as they were trying to pick up the scene, a car smashed right into the fire truck right there," said Danny Salvatori. 

The driver of the firetruck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Nissan driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. They were also issued citations for violating Scott's Law

The roadway reopened just before 7 a.m.  

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing. 

