Watch CBS News
Local News

Car catches fire steps away from attempted robbery in Chicago's Near West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Car catches fire steps way from attempted robbery in Fulton Market
Car catches fire steps way from attempted robbery in Fulton Market 00:59

CHICAGO (CBS) — A car catches fire just steps away after an attempted robbery Sunday morning on the city's Near West Side.

Around 1:45 this morning, a 25-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 200 block of North Morgan Street when someone got out of a Ford SUV and tried to rob him at gunpoint.

The victim pulled out his own gun and fired several shots at the suspect while they ran away.

No injuries were reported.

Then, just steps away from the scene, a vehicle burst into flames.

A witness at the scene described what he saw.

"We saw a police truck, it was on fire, and you know, it was so crazy to the point it was messing with my breathing and I couldn't really breathe like that. But Luckily, it didn't blow up because the car was kind of exploding a little bit. Like, you was hearing noises. Like you can tell the truck was gonna blow up, like boom, boom."

Police did not confirm if the burning car was related to the robbery and shooting.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.