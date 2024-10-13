Car catches fire steps away from attempted robbery in Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A car catches fire just steps away after an attempted robbery Sunday morning on the city's Near West Side.

Around 1:45 this morning, a 25-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 200 block of North Morgan Street when someone got out of a Ford SUV and tried to rob him at gunpoint.

The victim pulled out his own gun and fired several shots at the suspect while they ran away.

No injuries were reported.

Then, just steps away from the scene, a vehicle burst into flames.

A witness at the scene described what he saw.

"We saw a police truck, it was on fire, and you know, it was so crazy to the point it was messing with my breathing and I couldn't really breathe like that. But Luckily, it didn't blow up because the car was kind of exploding a little bit. Like, you was hearing noises. Like you can tell the truck was gonna blow up, like boom, boom."

Police did not confirm if the burning car was related to the robbery and shooting.

No further information was immediately available.