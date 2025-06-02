Watch CBS News
Car windows damaged during dealership break-in on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
A car dealership on Chicago's South Side was broken into early Monday morning, Chicago police confirmed. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, a group of four to five people damaged the gate outside the dealership in the 2700 block of South Michigan Avenue around 4:30 a.m. 

Police said the group then shattered the front driver's side windows of two parked cars.

It is unclear at this time if anything was taken from the dealership during the break-in.  

No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

