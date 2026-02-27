Watch CBS News
20 hurt, 2 seriously, in CTA bus crash with car in Bronzeville, Chicago fire sources say

A crash between a car and a CTA bus injured 20 people, two of them seriously, in Bronzeville Friday afternoon, according to sources at the Chicago Fire Department.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at East Pershing and South King Drive. The circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene where multiple ambulances, Chicago police cars and other CFD first responder vehicles were gathered around a CTA bus and taking people for treatment on stretchers.

According to sources, 20 people total were hurt but five refused treatment at the scene. Fifteen were taken to hospitals, two with serious to critical injuries and the rest in good condition. No further details about the nature of the injuries and whether those who were seriously hurt were in the car or on the bus have not yet been released.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago police and Chicago fire officials for more information and are waiting to hear back. 

