Car crashes into furniture store in Streeterville

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman is recovering in the hospital Monday morning after she drove through a furniture store in Streeterville.

Police said the 22-year-old driver lost control of her car and crashed just after midnight near Grand Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. 

The crash shattered the front windows of the business.

No one was inside the store at the time of the crash. 

The driver was issued a ticket. 

First published on November 7, 2022 / 6:11 AM

