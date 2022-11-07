Car crashes into furniture store in Streeterville
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman is recovering in the hospital Monday morning after she drove through a furniture store in Streeterville.
Police said the 22-year-old driver lost control of her car and crashed just after midnight near Grand Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
The crash shattered the front windows of the business.
No one was inside the store at the time of the crash.
The driver was issued a ticket.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.