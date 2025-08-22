Man charged with DUI after crashing car into music store in Westmont, Illinois

Man charged with drunk driving after crash into Westmont music store

Police in west suburban Westmont said a drunk driver caused a crash that left a gaping hole in a music store overnight.

At about 12:05 a.m. Friday, police responded to a crash at 33 N. Cass Av., where they found a car had crashed into a building.

Investigators determined the driver, 20-year-old Peter Pierpoulos, was speeding before he lost control and hit a tree, a light pole, and then the building.

Pierpoulos was taken to the hospital and expected to be recover.

He's been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, improper lane usage, driving without insurance, and damage to village property.

Court information for Pierpoulos was not immediately available.