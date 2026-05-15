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Fallen U.S. Army Capt. Antoine Marvin Lewis honored with new scholarship for HBCU students

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer,
Desiree Evans

/ CBS Chicago

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The legacy of a fallen U.S. Army captain from south suburban Matteson will live on through a new scholarship.

The family of Capt. Antoine Marvin Lewis is carrying forward his mission to support education. Lewis was among 157 people killed in a plane crash in Ethiopia in 2019.

His family said he was in Africa to help establish an international commerce program for young men. Lewis had just gotten married the year before, and at the time had a 15-year-old son.

"What I, as well as my niece, recognized when we lost Antoine is that we had to do something. Now, we didn't say right away, but we had to do something," said his mother, Antoinette.

The scholarship named in his honor and established through the Ykristine Foundation will support young men from Chicago and the surrounding suburbs who are attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Recipients will get $2,500 each and will be eligible for continued financial support for all four years of college if they meet certain criteria.

Applications for the Captain Antoine Marvin Lewis Legacy Scholarship are due by June 10. 

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